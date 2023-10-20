“Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Wednesday November 08, 2023 at 9:00 am. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – Coors, 2559 Coors Blvd NW , Albuquerque, NM, 87120
O58 – Joe Rodriguez, 2705 5th street NW, ALBUQUERQUE, NM, 87107, dressers, full length mirror, boxes, fan, Misc
O99 – Michelle Kelewood, P.O. Box 3353, Tohajilee, NM, 87026, Vacuum, bicycles, kids toys, clothes, furniture, mattresses, lamps, TVs, skateboard, tire, microwave, cookware, misc, grill, cooler, bags and misc items
K43 – Julie Flores, 101 Navajo Dr, SANTA FE, NM, 87505, Desk, Mattress, Boxes, Totes
K24 – ADAM M SANDOVAL, 9415 Jill Patricia, ALBUQUERQUE, NM, 87114, Household Goods and Misc Items
N124 – MaryAnn Zamora, 4710 Glendale Rd NW, ALBUQUERQUE, NM, 87105, boxes, bags, furniture, Misc.
J72 – Michelle Kelewood, P.O. Box 3353, Tohajilee, NM, 87026, Toys, car seat, totes, bins, clothes, bed frame, misc
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with DEBIT or CREDIT CARD, CERTIFIED CHECK or MONEY ORDER ONLY and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.”
HCS Pub. October 20, 27, 2023
Public Auction
“Notice of Public Auction.