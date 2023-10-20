“Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Wednesday November 08, 2023 at 9:00 am. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – Eubank, 4801 Eubank Blvd NE , Albuquerque, NM, 87111
40000 – Robert Velasquez, 4749 Brenda CT NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87109, Fans, golf clubs, tire rims, washing machine and dryer, furniture, table, barrels, couch, totes, bed, luggage, dolly, chairs
26016 – John Duggan, 1800 Coors Blvd SW Adobe E, Albuquerque, NM, 87121, Fans, golf clubs, tire rims, washing machine and dryer, furniture, table, barrels, couch, totes, bed, luggage, dolly, chairs
21015 – Christopher Teufel, 9900 Spain Road Northeast APT Q2093, ALBUQUERQUE, NM, 87111, Microwave, fold out bed, mattress, lamp, boxes, wetvac, scooter electric, cat tree, computer tower, clothing, switch case, books.
12041 – Danya Gibson, 400 Gaslight Ln, Lincoln, NE, 68521, Microwave, fold out bed, mattress, lamp, boxes, wetvac, scooter electric, cat tree, computer tower, clothing, switch case, books.
50074 – Angelica M Santiesteban, 1602 Pennsylvania ST NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87109, tires, mirror, vacuum, table, clothes, computer items, shoes, baby items, purse, bags
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with DEBIT or CREDIT CARD, CERTIFIED CHECK or MONEY ORDER ONLY and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.”
HCS Pub. October 20, 27, 2023
Public Auction
“Notice of Public Auction.