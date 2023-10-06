NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Notice is hereby given that the following property shall be sold at public auction or otherwise disposed, of in satisfaction of lien, in accordance with the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act.
To be held over the internet at: storagetreasures.com
By DISCOUNT SELF STORAGE
2499 El Camino Real
Las Cruces, NM 88007
575 382-0000
BEGINNING ON TUESDAY OCT. 24, 2023 AT 10 A.M. AND ENDING ON FRIDAY OCT. 27, 2023 AT 10 A.M.
THE ENTIRE CONTENTS OF STORAGE UNITS: 236, 286 & 619 (Tenant address is “last known”)
UNIT 236
CINDY M HALL
P.O. BOX 5212
PEORIA, AZ 85385
Unit items consist of: Totes, Boxes, Mattress, Bed frames, Water jugs, misc. items
UNIT 286
JONATHON BUNKER
1101 FORT SELDEN RD
LAS CRUCES, NM 88007
Unit items consist of: Boxes, Speakers, Kids toys, Shelving, misc. items.
UNIT 619
SAMANTHA N. BURKE
447 KEATHLEY DR.
LAS CRUCES, NM 88005
Unit items consist of: Furniture, Home décor, Camp, misc. items
HCS Pub. October 6, 13, 2023
PUBLIC SALE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE