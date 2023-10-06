STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
Case No. D-202-PB-2023-00496
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
JOSE BENITO TRUJILLO, DECEASED.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of this Estate. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the Personal Representative c/o BUDAGHER & TANN, Attorneys at Law, 3500 Comanche Road NE, Building B, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87107, or filed with the Second Judicial District Court of Bernalillo County, 400 Lomas Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102.
/s/ Rosalind Trujillo-Harrington
ROSALIND TRUJILLO-HARRINGTON, Personal Representative of the Estate of JOSE BENITO TRUJILLO, Deceased.
BUDAGHER & TANN
/s/ John A. Budagher III
Signed Electronically 6.22.2023
Budagher & Tann
3500 Comanche NE, Bldg. B
Albuquerque, NM 87107
T: (505) 881-9060
F: (505) 881-7003
E: [email protected]
Attorneys for Personal Representative
HCS Pub. October 6, 13, 20, 2023
