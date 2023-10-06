NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
On December 14, 2023 at 2:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same: 1978 Chevrolet Camaro VIN 1Q87L8N622893. No license plate. Last known registered owner is Unknown. In the amount of $2212.38 Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. A-Albuquerque Towing 305 Conchas ST SE Albuquerque, NM 87123 (505) 292-2880.
HCS Pub. October 6, 13, 2023
