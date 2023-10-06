NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
On November, 27, 2023 at 2:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same: 2000 Cadillac DeVille VIN 1G6KD54Y7YU271509. No license plate. Last known registered owner is Unknown. In the amount of $1695.00. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. A-Albuquerque Towing 305 Conchas ST SE Albuquerque, NM 87123 (505) 292-2880
HCS Pub. October 6, 13, 2023
PUBLIC SALE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE