NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Self-Storage located on 11777 Sunset Gardens Rd SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121 to sasfy a lien on November 1st, 2023 at 2:00PM at www.storagetreasures.com
A16 Raymond Lucero 224 Atrisco Vista, Albuquerque, NM 87121
A19 Cynthia Montelongo 21 Willow Rd, Los Lunas, NM 87031
A39 Evita Sinclair 3508 Sierra Rica Dr NW, Allbuquerque, NM 87120
B21 Robert Simons 1301 Coal Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106
B23 Nashaun Thompson 8226 Menaul blv NE PO BOX 207, Albuquerque, NM 87110
C4_37 Shannon Gorham Donnie Pearson 29 Lakeview Dr, Los Lunas, NM 87031
D16_23 Jennifer Trujillo 309 Rincon Ct, Albuquerque, NM 87105
HCS Pub. October 13, 20, 2023
PUBLIC SALE
