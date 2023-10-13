NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart 4800 Jefferson St N.E. Albuquerque, NM 87108 to satisfy a lien on November 1st, 2023, at approx. 3:30pm at_www.storagetreasures.com
EZ25 Amber Chee Po box 67863, Albuquerque, NM 87193
EZ120 BELVASTAMPS 3901 Lafayette Dr NE, 7203, ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87107
48 Virginia L Raybon P.O. Box 536, Blanco, NM 87412 1304 Valle LN NW, Albuquerque, NM 87107
128 Luciano Garcia 720 Cardenas Dr SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108
166 Korinna Romero 5023 Marquette Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87108
257 Virginia L Raybon P.O. Box 536, Blanco, NM 87412 1304 Valle LN NW, Albuquerque, NM 87107
343 Virginia L Raybon P.O. Box 536, Blanco, NM 87412 1304 Valle LN NW, Albuquerque, NM 87107
HCS Pub. October 13, 20, 2023
