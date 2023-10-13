NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart 7440 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108 to satisfy a lien November 1st 2023 at approx. 12:00PM at www.storagetreasures.com
A2 Joseph Gomez 805 Alvarado Dr NE, Albuquerque , NM 87108
A15 Liza Montoya 9000 Zuni Rd Se w90, Albuquerque , NM 87123 9000 Zuni Rd Se, Albuquerque, NM 87123
B19 Clarence Kennedy 9120 Village Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87122
D46 Denise Balvino 303 Alvarado Dr ae apt 6 , Albuquerque, NM 87108
E55 Roxana Shack 3304 Wellesley Ct NE Apt 1, Albuquerque, NM 87107
G38 Thomas Duran 1537 Erbbe St NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112 420 Grove St SE, Albuqueruque, NM 87108
G59 Karlina Chavez 2524 Oro Vista Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87107
H17 Felix Herrera 1849 Rayo Del So Dr NW, Albuquerque, NM 87121
H38 Leandra Marquez 4330 Cutler Avenue Northeast, Albuquerque , NM 87108 4330 Cutler Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110
H44 Teresa Lynn Peabody PO Box 612, Towaoc, CO 81334 PO Box 495, Towaoc, CO 81334
H48 Sheniqua Tuck-Twitty 424 Tennessee St NE, Apt B, Albuquerque, NM 87108
H57 Chelsie Garcia 3205 Cochiti NE, Rio Rancho, NM 87144
H133 Amy Brown 2500 Carlisle Blvd Apt 1027, Albuquerque, NM 87110
H153 Darryl Gordon 5604 Hershey Ln, Alexandria , VA 22312
H159 Cynthia Sandia 2130 Coal Ave SE Apt B, Albuquerque, NM 87106
H166 Mike Verdugo 1024 Alverado SEApt 6, Albuquerque, NM 87108
H157 Stanley Parrish 301 Dallas St NE Apt 6, Albuquerque, NM 87108
H178 Megan Kersey 320 Roma NE apt 34, Albuquerque, NM 87102
HCS Pub. October 13, 20, 2023
