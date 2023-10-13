NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household
and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart 4100 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108 to satisfy a lien on November 1st, 2023, at approx. 2:30pm at www.storagetreasures.com
2034 Omar Muhammad 309 Sierra DR SE , APT209, Albuquerque, NM 87108
4025 Jordan Michael Smith 1308 Ridgecrest Dr. SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108
4107 Xavier Velasquez 31 Calle Aventura, Santa Fe, NM 87507
4118 Frances Lopez 4816 McMahon Blvd. Apt B19, Albuquerque, NM 87114
HCS Pub. October 13, 20, 2023
PUBLIC SALE
