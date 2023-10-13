NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart, 306 Menaul Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87107 to satisfy a lien on November 1, 2023 at approx. 03:00 PM at www.storagetreasures.com:
B06 Victor Lopez, 426 Utah St SE APT a1, Albuquerque, NM 87108.
C36 Isabelle Manwill, 7616 palo duro, Albuquerque, NM 87110.
E33 Riquez Desiderio, 5401 Alice Ave NE apt B, Albuquerque, NM 87110.
P17 Harriet Podgorsky, 1205 Madeire Dr. S.E. #135, Albuquerque, NM 87108.
P88 Aleksandr Vaupel Vergnani, 3878 232 pl sw, Brier, WA 98036 .
HCS Pub. October 13, 20, 2023
