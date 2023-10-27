NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
On December 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same: 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 PK VIN 1GCPWBEF1LZ114935. NM license plate 911WWC. Last known registered owner is Suzanne Salas-Chaves of Albuquerque, NM. In the amount of $877.80. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. Quality Collision West 4627 Greene Ave NW Albuquerque, NM 87114 505-897-7700
HCS Pub. October 27, November 3, 2023
