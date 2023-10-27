Notice of Public Sale
On JANUARUY 02, 2024 at 08:30 am in the county of Bernalillo and specifically at 109 Headingly Ave NW, Albuquerque NM 87107 the following vehicles will be sold to satisfy debt incurred. Terms cash in hand at time of auction.
2010 FORD F350 SD PICKUP Vin # 1FTWW3BR7AEA59136 Debt of 366.11 at date of submission for publication( debt will increase at the rate of $15.00 per day till 05:00pm (MDT) JANUARY 01, 2024
HCS Pub. October 27, November 3, 2023
