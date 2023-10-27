NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION:
Lien sale will be held for StorWise Self Storage Valley Vista, 3901 Ervien ln SW Albuquerque, New Mexico 87121 online at https://www.storagetreasures.com/ starting November 8, 2023, at 9 A.M., ending November 17, 2023, at 5 P.M.
AUCTION: unit#E-6-Cynthia Hendrickson-2041 North 38th St., Albuquerque, New Mexico 85008: BBQ Grill, totes, boxes, computer stuff, office chairs, cubie drawers, tables, couch and misc.
All goods are sold as is and must be removed within 72 hours of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment.
HCS Pub. October 27, November 3, 2023
PUBLIC AUCTION
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION: