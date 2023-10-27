Storage Sale

NEW MEXICO STOR-N-LOCK
220 ISLETA BOULEVARD S W
ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87105
(505) 877-8088
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
Notice is hereby given
Pursuant to New Mexico Statutes Sec. 48-3-14 seq. that the following goods will be sold at 220 Isleta Blvd. SW, Albuquerque, NM October 28, 2023 at 10:00 AM to satisfy the lien claimed by New Mexico Stor-N-Lock, together with all cost of the sale.
Lisa Trujillo, 2830 Floral Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104.
Unit D12, $245.00, Miscellaneous
New Mexico Stor-N-Lock may withdraw any of the above items from the sale at any time without prior notice .
HCS Pub. October 27, November 3, 2023
