STATE OF NEW MEXICO
IN THE SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
BERNALILLO COUNTY
No. D-202-PB-2023—00596
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
BERNADETTA BERNIE ORALIA FARIS, DECEASED
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of this estate. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of any published notice to creditors or the date of mailing or other delivery of this notice, whichever is later, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the undersigned Personal Representative at the address below, or filed with the Second Judicial District Court in Albuquerque, New Mexico, located at the following address: Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas Blvd. NW, Albuquerque, 87102.
Dated: 10-20-2023
/s/ Richard Faris
Richard Faris
Personal Representative
C/O Deborah Moore
ABQ Law Clinic/Morris Law Firm P.A.
901 Lomas Blvd. NW
Albuquerque, NM 87102
(505) 842-1362
Respectfully submitted,
ABQ LAW CLINIC/
MORRIS LAW FIRM, P.A.
By /s/ Deborah Moore
DEBORAH MOORE, ESQ.
Attorney for the Personal Representative
901 Lomas Blvd. NW
Albuquerque, NM 87102
(505) 842-1362
HCS Pub. November 3, 10, 17, 2023
