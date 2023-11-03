STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE NO. D-202-PB-2023-00600
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
DOUGLAS LEE GALLAGHER, DECEASED
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Susan K. Bensyl has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Douglas Lee Gallagher, deceased. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the Personal Representative, c/o Richmond L. Neely, Esq., P.O. Box 25685, Albuquerque, NM 87125, or filed with the Second Judicial District Court, 400 Lomas Blvd. NW, P. O. Box 488, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87103.
/s/ Richmond L. Neely
RICHMOND L. NEELY
Attorney for Estate of Douglas Lee Gallagher
P. O. Box 25685
Albuquerque, NM 87125
(505) 243-3727
HCS Pub. November 3, 10, 17, 2023
