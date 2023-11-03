SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
NO. D-202-PB-2023-00761
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
DEBORAH C. RIFENBARY, Deceased
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Vincent C. Murphy has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against this estate is required to present his/her claim within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or his/her claim will be forever barred. Claims must be either (a) presented by mail or in person to the Personal Representative at the offices of the attorneys for the estate (Wilcox, Myers, & Jones, P.C., Post Office Box 70238, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87197, or 320 Osuna Road NE, Suite C-2, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87107, Attn: Jeffrey D. Myers, Esq.), or (b) filed with the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, Post Office Box 488, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87103, or 400 Lomas, N.W., Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102.
DATED: 10/24, 2023.
/s/ Vincent C. Murphy
VINCENT C. MURPHY
WILCOX, MYERS, & JONES, P.C.
Attorneys for the Estate
/s/
Jeffrey D. Myers
Post Office Box 70238
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87197
(505) 554-1115
HCS Pub. November 3, 10, 17, 2023
