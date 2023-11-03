STATE OF NEW MEXICO
PROBATE COURT
BERNALILLO COUNTY
No. 2023 0933
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
JOE ANN MARIE RIFE, Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
MICHAEL ANTHONY RIFE and PATRICK ALLEN RIFE, have been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of JOE ANN MARIE RIFE, deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of any published notice to creditors or sixty (60) days after the date of mailing or other delivery of this notice, whichever is later, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to MICHAEL ANTHONY RIFE at 16 Wildflower Ln. Sandia Park, NM 87047and PATRICK ALLEN RIFE at 10901 Zafiro St. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114, or to Walk-In Wills Carlisle, P.C. (Carlos A. Jauregui, Esq.) at 2000 Carlisle Blvd NE, Suite G, Albuquerque, NM 87110, and may be filed with the Probate Court of Bernalillo County, New Mexico.
Dated: October 31, 2023
/s/ Michael A. Rife
MICHAEL ANTHONY RIFE,
Co-Personal Representative
/s/ Patrick A. Rife
PATRICK ALLEN RIFE
Co-Personal Representative
Walk-In Wills Carlisle, P.C.
By /s/ Carlos A. Jauregui
Carlos A. Jauregui, Esq.
2000 Carlisle Blvd NE, Suite G
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87110
(505) 903-7000
Attorneys for Personal Representative
HCS Pub. November 3, 10, 17, 2023
