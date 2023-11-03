STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-PB-2023-00521
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
MARY JOSIE GARDNER, Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Merry A. Hopple and Charles Gardner have been appointed as the Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Mary Josie Gardner. All personals having claims against the Estate of the Decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of any published Notice to Creditors or sixty (60) days after the date of mailing or other delivery of this Notice, whichever is later, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the undersigned counsel of record for the Personal Representative at the address below or filed with the Second Judicial District Court in Bernalillo County, New Mexico, located at 400 Lomas Blvd. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102.
Respectfully Submitted,
/s/ Kat Fox
Kat Fox
NM Financial & Family Law, P.C.
320 Gold Avenue SW,
Suite 1401
Albuquerque, NM 87102
Phone: 505-503-1637
Email: [email protected]
HCS Pub. November 3, 10, 17, 2023
