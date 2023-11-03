STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
NO. DM 2023 002619
Brooke Ceballos
Petitioner,
vs.
MAGAN CEBALLOS
Respondent,
NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF ACTION
STATE OF NEW MEXICO to the above-named Respondent(s). Greetings:
You are hereby notified that the above-named Petitioner has filed a civil action against you in the above entitled Court and cause, the general object thereof being:
Petition for annulment of marriage
Unless you enter your appearance in said cause on or before the day of DEC 11 2023, a judgment by default will be entered against you.
Name and address of Petitioner or Petitioner’s Attorney:
Brooke Ceballos
9216 Bellehaven Ave NE
ABQ NM 87112
WITNESS the Honorable JANE C. LEVY, District Judge of the Second Judicial District Court of the State of New Mexico, and the seal of the District Court of Bernalillo County, this day of OCT 28 2023.
KATINA WATSON
CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT
By: /s/ Valerie Begay
Deputy Clerk
HCS Pub. November 3, 10, 17, 2023
STATE OF NEW MEXICO