STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF SANDOVAL
THIRTEENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-1329-PB-2023-00165
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
SHELLY IRENE MEDLIN, Deceased
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Joel Medlin has been appointed personal representative of this estate. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or within sixty (60) days after mailing or other delivery of this notice, whichever is later, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to: 1) the undersigned personal representative at his attorney’s address as listed below or 2) filed with the Thirteenth Judicial District Court at the following address: 1500 Idalia Road, Building A, Bernalillo, New Mexico 87004.
DATED: October 26, 2023
Respectfully submitted,
HURLEY TOEVS STYLES HAMBLIN
& PANTER PA
BY Electronically signed /s/ Vincent M. Haslam
Vincent M. Haslam, Esq.
Attorneys for Personal Representative
PO Box 31670
Albuquerque, NM 87109
(505) 888-1188
HCS Pub. November 3, 10, 17, 2023
