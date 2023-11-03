STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
Case No. D-202-PB-2023-00735
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
ROBERT BRUCE COWDEN, Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative of this estate. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of any published notice to creditors or sixty (60) days after the date of mailing or other delivery of this notice, whichever is later, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the attorney for the personal representative at the address listed below, or filed with the Second Judicial District Court, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, located at the following address: Bernalillo County Courthouse 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102.
Submitted by:
/s/ Stewart C. Butler
Stewart C. Butler
Attorney for Personal Representative
5732 Osuna Rd NE
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87109
Phone (505) 266-5056
Fax (505) 266-5192
Email: [email protected]
HCS Pub. November 3, 10, 17, 2023
