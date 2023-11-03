NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION TO SATISFY LIEN
Official notice is given that the following goods will be sold at lien auction to satisfy past due storage owed to Albuquerque Moving & Storage Co., Inc. Auction will be held on 11/11/2023 beginning at 9:30 AM at storage warehouse located at 5001 Paseo del Norte NE, Albuquerque, NM 87113.
CAROL SUICH
LOT# 609982p
838 S. Main St. , APT 218
MT. AIRY, NC 27030
Used personal household goods
Additional auction content will also include.
Mixed As-Is Appliance brands (LG, SAMSUNG, WHIRLPOOL, MAYTAG, BOSCH) overstock, scratch dent and returns.
Mixed Cabinetry
Misc. NIB Furnishings
HCS Pub. November 3, 10, 2023
PUBLIC AUCTION
