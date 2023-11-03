PURSUANT TO the New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act [NMSA 1978]. Twice the Space Solano, 750 S Solano Dr, Twice the Space Picacho, 2411 W Picacho Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88007, and Twice the Space Missouri, 1750 Luna St, Las Cruces, NM 88001, will sell the following units contents in an online public auction at www.storagetreasures.com to satisfy the owners lien for rent monies owed on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 11:00 am. The auction will be open to bidding November 1 through November 18, 2023. Facility reserves the right to cancel auction until payment is made at the facility. Units for consideration: At Solano: SG12: Anthony Estrada, 1801 Anita Dr, Las Cruces, NM 88001; flat screen tvs, gaming furniture, speaker boxes, beds, misc; SD02: Ruby Ruiz, 2595 Mars Ave, Apt 3203, Las Cruces, NM 88012; tool box, beds, bicycles, furniture, grill, misc; At Picacho: V26/V27: Dora Torres, 3014 Union Ct, Las Cruces, NM 88007; flat screen tvs, tool boxes, furniture, clothing, playstation 3, oxygen machine, appliances, misc.; V34: Mike Woolley, 805 N 17th St Apt 171, Las Cruces, NM 88005; freezer, flat screen tv, tools, misc; V64: Billie Shoulderblade, 4159 Powers Dr, Las Cruces, NM 88012; bicycles, electronics, hide-a-bed, clothing, books, misc; At Missouri: M121: Carlos Morales, 714 N Tornillo St., Las Cruces, NM 88001; car tires, luggage, ride on toy, electronics, misc.
HCS Pub. November 3, 10, 2023
Storage Sale
