Storage Sale

PURSUANT TO the New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act [NMSA 1978]. Twice the Space Solano, 750 S Solano Dr, Twice the Space Picacho, 2411 W Picacho Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88007, Twice the Space Missouri, 1750 Luna St, Las Cruces, NM 88001, Twice the Space El Paseo, 1585 El Paseo Rd, Las Cruces, NM 88001, and Twice the Space Hadley, 1712 W Hadley Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88005, will sell the following units contents in an online public auction at www.storagetreasures.com to satisfy the owners lien for rent monies owed on Saturday, January 20, 2023 at 11:00 am. The auction will be open to bidding January 1 through January 20, 2023. Facility reserves the right to cancel the auction up until payment is made at the facility. Units for consideration: At Solano: SA20: Brandye Cannon, 790 Avenida de Mesilla, Las Cruces, NM 88005; bicycles, vacuum, dog kennel, furniture, misc; SF03: Elena Martinez, 1936 Newton Street, Las Cruces, NM 88001; kids toys, furniture, power wheels toy, misc; SE01: Brianna Rodriguez, 1155 Montana Ave #3, Las Cruces, NM 88001; furniture, kids toys, mattresses, misc; SG05: Ruben Bustamante, PO Box 1871, Las Cruces, NM 88004; tools, equipment, bathtub, toys, blinds, mirrors, misc; SC04: Thomas Koehler, 645 S Alameda Blvd, Las Cruces, NM 88005; wood working tools, wood furniture, yard equipment, jack stands, display, tools, misc; At Picacho: V64: Billie Shoulderblade, 610 E Bowman Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88001; Huff bicycle, childs bike, electronics, clothing, bags, books, misc; V7: Kyleen Dye, 706 Hansen Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88005; heat press machine, weights, wood chairs, yard equipment, tools, kids toys, carseats, wood desk, misc; P078: Ruth Woodall, 718 Tonja, Las Cruces, NM 88005; household furniture, household items, computer parts, dog kennel, misc; At Missouri: M62: Ruth Woodall, 718 Tonja, Las Cruces, NM 88005; flat screen tv, tools, power tools, equipment, tool bags, household items, misc; At El Paseo: EP57: Louis Shane David Garcia: 288 N Fairacres Rd, Las Cruces, NM 88005; clothing, mattresses, misc; At Hadley: H02, H112, H117: Rose Ann Quintana, 1306 Wyoming Ave Apt 2, Las Cruces, NM 88001; mattresses, washing machine, furniture, barber chair, cabinets, chairs, misc; H100: Melisa Rosales, 800 W McFie, Las Cruces, NM 88005; cat trees, baby items, tools, household items, bicycle parts, misc.
HCS Pub. December 29, 2023, January 5, 2024
Storage Sale
