NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
On February 09, 2024 at 2:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same: 2019 Ford Fiesta VIN 3FADP4EJ8KM121631. NM license plate PZC515. Last known registered owner is Steven Glassford of Farmington, NM 87401 In the amount of $1717.68. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. A-Albuquerque Towing 305 Conchas ST SE Albuquerque, NM 87123 (505) 292-2880
HCS Pub. December 29, 2023, January 5, 2024
PUBLIC SALE
