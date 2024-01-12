STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
Case No. D-202-PB-2023-00899
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE
OF AVEDON MONTANO, SR. Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Avedon Montano, Sr., Deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be presented to the Personal Representative, c/o New Mexico Legal Group, P.C., 2701 Arizona Street NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87110, or filed with the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, 400 Lomas Blvd NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102.
Dated: January 7, 2024.
/s/ Avedon Montano, Jr.
Avedon Montano, Jr.
1041 Peach Court SE
Los Lunas, NM 87031
(505) 261-5432
Personal Representative
NEW MEXICO LEGAL GROUP, P.C.
By /s/ Matthew Barceleau
Matthew Barceleau
Attorney for the Estate
2701 Arizona Street NE
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87110
(505) 843-7303
[email protected]
HCS Pub. January 12, 19, 26, 2024
