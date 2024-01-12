STATE OF NEW MEXICO
PROBATE COURT
BERNALILLO COUNTY
No. 2023-1327
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
JOHN G. MCCOY, Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
JUDITH W. McCOY, has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of JOHN G. MCCOY, deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of any published notice to creditors or sixty (60) days after the date of mailing or other delivery of this notice, whichever is later, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to JUDITH W. McCOY at 13627 Indian School Road NE Albuquerque, NM 87112, or to Walk-In Wills Carlisle, P.C. (Carlos A. Jauregui, Esq.) at 2000 Carlisle Blvd NE, Suite G, Albuquerque, NM 87110, and may be filed with the Probate Court of Bernalillo County, New Mexico.
Dated: January 5, 2024
/s/ Judith W. McCoy
JUDITH W. MCCOY,
Personal Representative
Walk-In Wills Carlisle, P.C.
By /s/ Carlos A. Jauregui
Carlos A. Jauregui, Esq.
2000 Carlisle Blvd NE, Suite G
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87110
(505) 903-7000
Attorneys for Personal Representative
HCS Pub. January 12, 19, 26, 2024
