NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION:
Lien sale will be held via competitive bidding by Route 66 Self Storage, 9500 Central Ave SW, Albuquerque NM 87121 on January 29th, 2024 at 6 PM. More info at https://storageauctions.net/f/fxQ. Online bidding available for storage:
Armando Gonzalez-Munoz, Unit 305, 2505 Marta Way SW Albuquerque, NM 87121, household
Purchases must be made with Money order only and paid for at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment.
HCS Pub. January 12, 19, 2024
