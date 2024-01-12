NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Notice is hereby given that the following property shall be sold at public auction or otherwise disposed, of in satisfaction of lien, in accordance with the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act.
To be held over the internet at: storagetreasures.com
By DISCOUNT SELF STORAGE
2499 El Camino Real
Las Cruces, NM 88007
575 382-0000
BEGINNING ON TUESDAY JAN. 30th, 2024, AT 10 A.M. AND ENDING ON FRIDAY FEB 2nd, 2024 AT 10 A.M.
THE ENTIRE CONTENTS OF STORAGE UNITS: 432 & 629 (Tenant address is “last known”)
UNIT 432
MELODRINA OGNAN
704 DOGWOOD DR.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY 42701
Unit items consist of: Furniture, Dryer, Totes, Bags, misc. items
UNIT 629
KATIANNA K. VELARDE
228 W. LUCERO
LAS CRUCES, NM 88005
Unit items consist of: Mattress, Box Spring, Plastic Bags, Clothing.
HCS Pub. January 12, 19, 2024
