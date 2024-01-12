Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9). Los Lunas Self Storage located at 3507 Hwy 47,Los Lunas, NM 87031 will be selling the following units to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Sale is to be held 10:30am, January 22, 2024. Owner(s) reserve the right to ask for a minimum bid. CASH ONLY
Unit F26 5×10: Rebecca Vidro, 1450 Adela Lane A202, Los Lunas, NM 87031 – Mirror, backpacks, Bed frame, misc. household item
HCS Pub. January 12, 19, 2024
Storage Sale
Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9). Los Lunas Self Storage located at 3507 Hwy 47,Los Lunas, NM 87031 will be selling the following units to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Sale is to be held 10:30am, January 22, 2024. Owner(s) reserve the right to ask for a minimum bid. CASH ONLY