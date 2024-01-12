Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9). Los Lunas Self Storage located at 290 Los Morros Rd NW, Los Lunas, NM 87031 will be selling the following units to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Sale is to be held at 9:30am, January 22, 2024. Owner(s) reserve the right to ask for a minimum bid. CASH ONLY
Unit H7 10×20: Don Stolier, 8825 South 7th St, Phoenix, AZ 85042 – ladder, shelving, bike, clocks, folding table, misc boxes and household items
Unit H28 5×10: Brent Lash, 180 Big Sky SW, Los Lunas, NM 87031 – Husky tool bag, duffle bags, car seat, misc. household items
HCS Pub. January 12, 19, 2024
Storage Sale
