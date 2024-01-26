“Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Wednesday February 14, 2024 at 9:00 am. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – Pan America, 4620 Pan American Freeway , Albuquerque, NM, 87109
G54 – Robert C Sanchez, 4600 Compound North CT NW, Albuquerque, NM, 87107, TIRES, Boxes, TV, Guitar, Totes, Step Ladder, Boots
043 – Ginger Sharpe, 3417 Aztec rd ne Apt D, Albuquerque, NM, 87107, Clothes, bags, wooden stamps
224 – Noel Guzman, 3901 Laffayette DR NE apt 24 bld 8, Albuquerque, NM, 87110, TV, Furniture, Lamp, Fan, DVD player, DVDS, Cooler/lunchbox, toileteris, bags
C07 – Satious Martinez, 4404 Montgomery Blvd NE Apt 102, Albuquerque, NM, 87109, Boxes, scales, luggage metal shelf, wall art and decprations, clothes, misc
G14 – Daniel Bearrunner, 1400 Virginia St.NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87110, Furniture, microwave, mattress and box spring, wall decorations, clothes, boxes, bed frames, dishes, toys, shoes, kids bed
121 – Ryan A Bahe, 16220 North 7th apt327, Phoenix, AZ, 85022, Couch, Furniture, Cooler, Car jack, Lamps, Toys, sound equipment, Clothes, Baby Items, Luggage, Boxes, Folding table, Mirror, Air fryer, Coat rack, skateboard, scooters, blender, shoes, TV/Monitors, Base Ball bats.
053 – Arthur Stewart, 2108 Menaul Blvd NE Unit 160, ALBUQUERQUE, NM, 87107, GolfClubs, Sewing Machine, Shoes, Luggage, Drink dispenser, Tennis rackets, spray paint, Tarp, Ryobi table saw, Grill and Propane
D37 – Bianca Arrellin, 6901 Glenrio Rd NW Apt 1203, ALBUQUERQUE, NM, 87121, Furniture, Full body mirrors, Industrial Sink, Flavored syrups, Wall arts/signs, Drop Freezer, Cleaning supplies, Tools, Shelves, Boxes, Foam mats, Exercise equipment, Office supplies.
F22 – Anthony Garcia, 4320 washington st ne apt 51, Albuquerque, NM, 87109, lamps, furniture, clothes, fold out tables, blender and oher small appliances, fan, cleaning supplies, holiday deco, kids toys, walker, guitar, shoes, boxes, bags, blankets, baskets
150 – Joseph Montgomery, 880 NM 217, Tijeras, NM, 87059, Tools, garden hoses, yard and garden equipment, ladders, crutches, trash can, golf clubs, drawers, car seat, extension cords , tool boxes , construction equipment, totes, furniture
E25 – Charlotte Herrington, 430 El Ensueno Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87107, Furniture, bins, boxes, clothes, shoes, bedding, wall art, cookware, lugagge, cleaning supllies, metal shelving
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with DEBIT or CREDIT CARD, CERTIFIED CHECK or MONEY ORDER ONLY and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.”
HCS Pub. January 26, February 2, 2024
“Notice of Public Auction.