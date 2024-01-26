“Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Wednesday February 14, 2024 at 9:00 am. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – Bernalillo, 255 S Hill Rd , Bernalillo, NM, 87004
45 – Cecilia Montoya, HCR79BOX2009, Cuba, NM, 87013, Misc items
A174 – Aujoli Martinez, 1612 Los Arboles RD, Bernalillo, NM, 87004, Mattress, tv stand, flat screen tv purses, toys
274 – Sarah Murdock, 4812 Platinum Loop Ne, Rio Rancho, NM, 87124, house hold items, funriture boxes, recliner, rocking horse, baby stroller, mattress/box springs, mirror, luggage, clothes, bags, boxes
A221 – Renee Diaz, P.O Box 1428, Bernalilllo, NM, 87004, boxes, tool boxs, furniture, clothing, shoes, luggage, dresser, table, toys, vice, tool box,, utility dolly
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with DEBIT or CREDIT CARD, CERTIFIED CHECK or MONEY ORDER ONLY and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.”
HCS Pub. January 26, February 2, 2024
Public Auction
“Notice of Public Auction.