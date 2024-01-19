NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC a 11801 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111 to satisfy a lien on February 7, 2024 at approx. 11:30 AM at www.storagetreasures.com:
Rick Day, 12205 Cordova Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112
Gabriel Gutierrez, 11512 Key West Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111
Carmelita Bigman, P.O. Box 748, Sanders, AZ 86512
Natalie Nicotine, 6204 Sedona Drive NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111
HCS Pub. January 19, 26, 2024
