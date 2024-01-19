NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart, LLC 2001 Girard Blvd SE Albuquerque, NM 87106 to satisfy a lien on February 7, 2024 at approx. 11:00am at www.storagetreasures.com
Terry Abram PO Box 12357, Albuquerque, NM 87195, 807 10th Ave Rio Rancho, NM 87144
Patrick Hanson 2800 Vail Ave SE, Unit 182, Albuquerque, NM 87106
Morgan Ramirez 209 General Stilwell st ne apt 4 , Albuquerque , NM 87123
Kendrell Shannon 3220 Zia street northeast , Rio rancho , NM 87144
Francine Sanchez 1511 Yakima Rd SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105
Luke Colgan 1020 Forester Ave NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102
Gloria Allen 913 Second St NW , Albuquerque, NM 87102
Gloria Allen 1600 Escalante Ave SW Albuquerque, NM 87104
HCS Pub. January 19, 26, 2024
PUBLIC SALE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: