NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner 11777 Sunset Gardens Rd SW, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87121 to satisfy a lien on February 7th, 2024 at approx. 2:00 PM at www.storagetreasures.com
Terry Benford; 440 Moxahala Ave, Zanesville, OH 43701
Royce Bruner; 810 3rd St Apt C, Albuquerque, NM 87102
HCS Pub. January 19, 26, 2024
