NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner 4800 Jefferson St N.E. Albuquerque, New Mexico, 87109 to satisfy a lien on 2/7/2024 at approx. 3:30 pm at www.storagetreasures.com
BELVA STAMPS, 3901 Lafayette Dr NE, 7203, ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87107;
William Smith, 1000 Walker Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM 87122;
Jamaal Jones, 3131 Adams Adams St NE APT H106, Albuquerque, NM 87110;
Yvette Rodarte, 4105 Palo Duro Ave NE, Albuquerque , NM 87110;
Lloyd Candelaria, HC 30 Box 25, Cuchillo, NM 87901;
Michael Trujillo, 4224 Trinity Pl NW, Albuquerque, NM 87107;
Ashley Apachito, 6001 Topke Pl NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109.
HCS Pub. January 19, 26, 2024
PUBLIC SALE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: