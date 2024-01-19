NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC at 7440 Central Ave SE Albuquerque, NM 87108 to satisfy a lien on February 7, 2024 at approx. 12PM at www.storagetreasures.com:
Derrick Ballard 310 San Pedro NE, Albuquerque, NM 87108
Edward Ross Fulcher 2226 Indian School Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104
Kim Leatherwood 911 Alvarado Dr SE Apt 8, Albuquerque, NM 87108
Anita Liota 1135 Texas Ave Ne Apt 411, Albuquerque, NM 87110
Amanda A Horton 5505 Crown Ridge Road Northwest, Albuquerque, NM 87114
Mariah Guitierrez 549 61st St NW, Albuquerque, NM 87105
William Crystal 344 Grove ST SE Apt 2, Albuquerque, NM 87108
Felix Herrera 1849 Rayo Del So Dr NW, Albuquerque, NM 87121
Bhasil Belton 2707 Garfield Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106
Leetasha M Shirley PO BOX 8072, Albuquerque, NM 87198
HCS Pub. January 19, 26, 2024
