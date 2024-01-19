NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner 4100 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108 to satisfy a lien on February 7,2024 at approx. 2:30 PM at www.storagetreasures.com:
Paul Stevens, 315 Graceland Dr SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108;
Paul Stevens, 315 Graceland Dr SE APT C, Albuquerque, NM 87108;
Lotus M Williams, 608 Jefferson St NE Apt C , Albuquerque, NM 87110;
Christina B Forsythe, 1405 Dr MLK JR. AVE #A, Albuquerque, NM 87106;
Chenoa Cunningham, 3924 3rd St NW , Albuquerque , NM 87107;
Patricia C Walker, 933 San Mateo Blvd NE, Suite 500 #251, Albuquerque, NM 87108;
Patricia C Walker, 1116 Bryn Mawr Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106;
Celeste E Mckay, 117 NW Trinity Pl, Apt 26, Portland , OR 97209;
Christian Chavez, 1038 Palomas Dr Se
Bryanna Valencia, 4305 central Ave NE apt 202, Albuquerque, NM 87108;
Brian Braxton, 214 Coal sw, Albuquerque, NM 87012;
Dartavius Alexander Moss Mariano, 22 mission park loop, Los lunas, NM 87031
HCS Pub. January 19, 26, 2024
PUBLIC SALE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: