NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner 306 Menaul Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87107 to satisfy a lien on 02/07/2024 at approx. 3:00 PM at www.storagetreasures.com
Charles Defilippo, PO Box 91896, Albuquerque, NM 87199-1896.
Sadie Brown, 6101 Sequoia Rd NW H12, Albuquerque, NM 87120.
Andrew Ben David Hessel, 1701 Girard Blvd SE Apt 1, Albuquerque, NM 87106.
Melissa Gallegos, 1Phoenix ave ne, Albuquerque, NM 87105.
Charlene Martinez, 536 Patti LN SE1, Albuquerque, NM 87123.
Jose Claus, 2309 Candelaria RD NW, Albuquerque, NM 87107.
HCS Pub. January 19, 26, 2024
