Notice of Public Sale
On APRIL 2, 2024 at 08:30 am in the county of Bernalillo abd specifically at 109 Headingly Ave NW, Albuquerque NM 87107 the following vehicles will be sold to satisfy debt incurred. Terms cash in hand at time of auction.
HOMEMADE TRAILER FOR HORSE VIN 1B9BU4210F1198158 Debt of $11,481.74 at date of submission for publication( debt will increase at the rate of $15.00 per day till 05:00pm (MDT) APRIL 1, 2024
HCS Pub. January 26, February 2, 2024
