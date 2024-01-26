Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to the New Mexico Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] Grizzly Self Storage, LLC, located at 4200 Bogan Ave NE; Albuquerque, NM 87109 will be selling the following unit(s) to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. A Public Sale will be held with bidding conducted at Lockerfox.com beginning on February 12, 2024 at 10:00 am. Property contained in the following units will be sold to the highest bidder CASH ONLY, pay and pick up at the above listed facility. Owner reserves the right to set a minimum bid and refuse bids deemed insufficient:
Unit 901E John Ottea 7401 San Pedro Dr NE #77 Albuquerque, NM 87109 Misc rocks, rock polishing tools and equipment
Unit 405 Linda Petty 8708 Princess Jeanne Albuquerque, NM 87112 Misc Household, bags, boxes and furniture
HCS Pub. January 26, February 2, 2024
Storage Sale
