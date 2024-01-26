Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9). Sandia Self Storage located at 19461 Hwy 314, Belen, NM 87002 will be selling the following units to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Sale is to be held at 11:30am, Feb. 6, 2024. Owner(s) reserve the right to ask for a minimum bid. CASH ONLY
Unit A138 10×10: Victoria Marquez 18 Fowler St. Keene, NH 03431 – Totes, Furniture
HCS Pub. January 26, February 2, 2024
Storage Sale
