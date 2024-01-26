Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9). Yucca Self Storage located at 2260 Hwy 304, Rio Communites NN 87002 will be selling the following units to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Sale is to be held at 10:30am, Feb. 6, 2024. Owner(s) reserve the right to ask for a minimum bid. CASH ONLY
Unit H19 10×10: Thomas Apodaca 1112 West Boughton Rd, Boilingbrokke IL 60440 – Tools, Household items
Unit C23 5×10: Antonio Herbst 90 Lloyd St, Belen, NM 87031 – Tools
Unit C10 10×10: Christopher Woznick 146 Vista Grande, Belen NM 87002 – Furniture, Household items
HCS Pub. January 26, February 2, 2024
Storage Sale
Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9). Yucca Self Storage located at 2260 Hwy 304, Rio Communites NN 87002 will be selling the following units to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Sale is to be held at 10:30am, Feb. 6, 2024. Owner(s) reserve the right to ask for a minimum bid. CASH ONLY