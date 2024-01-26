Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9). Los Lunas Self Storage located at 3509 Hwy 47, Los Lunas, NM 87031 will be selling the following units to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Sale is to be held at 9:30am, Feb. 6, 2024. Owner(s) reserve the right to ask for a minimum bid. CASH ONLY
Unit J15 10×25: Theron Brawley, 1238 812 Darla Dr #1, Los Lunas, NM 87031 – Tools, Model Airplanes
Unit F32 5×10: Martin McPherson, 300 San Jose Pass, Edgewood, NM 87015 – Furniture
HCS Pub. January 26, February 2, 2024
Storage Sale
