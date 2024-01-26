Notice is hereby given that Alameda Storage, in accordance with the provisions of the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act 48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978, offers the following unit(s) for online bid auction. Alameda Storage does not guarantee or offer any warranty for the items purchased. All units are sold “as is” and without any warranty of the contents, quality, or value. The property stored in these spaces will be sold or disposed of on or after the following date, time and place.
Date: Feb. 14, 2024 Time: all sales will conclude at 8:00 A.M. online at www.bid13.com Units can be viewed and bid on for at least 10 days prior to auction start time at the website listed. Any paid-up units will be pulled from the sale list.
D95, Bradley S Owens, 8055 SW 53rd Ct Ocala, FL 344786, 2 office chairs, entryway table, chest, 3 boxes, dining room chair, rug
HCS Pub. January 26, February 2, 2024
Storage Sale
Notice is hereby given that Alameda Storage, in accordance with the provisions of the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act 48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978, offers the following unit(s) for online bid auction. Alameda Storage does not guarantee or offer any warranty for the items purchased. All units are sold “as is” and without any warranty of the contents, quality, or value. The property stored in these spaces will be sold or disposed of on or after the following date, time and place.