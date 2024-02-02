STATE OF NEW MEXICO
IN THE PROBATE COURT
BERNALILLO COUNTY
No. 2023-1048
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
TIMOTHY G. REYES, DECEASED
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of this estate. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of any published notice to creditors or the date of mailing or other delivery of this notice, whichever is later, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the undersigned Personal Representative at the address below, or filed with the Second Judicial District Court in Albuquerque, New Mexico, located at the following address: Bernalillo County Probate Court, 415 Silver Ave. SW, Second Floor, Albuquerque, NM 87102.
Dated: 01/16/2024
/s/ Philip Reyes
PHILIP REYES
Personal Representative
C/O Deborah Moore
ABQ Law Clinic/Morris Law Firm P.A.
901 Lomas Blvd. NW
Albuquerque, NM 87102
(505) 842-1362
Respectfully submitted,
ABQ LAW CLINIC/
MORRIS LAW FIRM, P.A.
Attorney for Personal Representative
901 Lomas Blvd. NW
Albuquerque, NM 87102
(505) 842-1362
HCS Pub. February 2, 9, 16, 2024
No. 2023-1048
STATE OF NEW MEXICO