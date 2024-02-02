STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-PB-2024-00048
In the Matter of the Estate of
JOSEPH ROBERT HEADRICK, Deceased
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of this estate. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to David A. Finlayson, attorney for the estate of JOSEPH ROBERT HEADRICK, at FINLAYSON LAW FIRM, PC, 7301 Jefferson Street NE, Suite F, Albuquerque, NM 87109, or filed with the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102.
Dated: January 17, 2024
/s/ Alexander Robert Headrick
ALEXANDER ROBERT HEADRICK, Personal Representative
FINLAYSON LAW FIRM, PC
By: /s/ David A. Finlayson
David A. Finlayson
Attorney for the Personal Representative of the Estate of JOSEPH ROBERT HEADRICK, Deceased
7301 Jefferson Street NE,
Suite F
Albuquerque, NM 87109
(505) 373-3500
HCS Pub. February 2, 9, 16, 2024
